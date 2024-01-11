Victor Wembanyama is making a statement.

It took some time for the modern NBA center to get back into the picture. The league was guard-heavy and wing-centric since the 2010s and the big men often did not get a lot of love because of the three-point revolution. Now, they have a benchmark with the likes of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic. Although, no one is doing it quite like Victor Wembanyama as he shined during the Gregg Popovich-led San Antonio Spurs' beatdown of Monty Williams' Detroit Pistons.

Victor Wembanyama was efficient in just 21 minutes of action. The Spurs rookie put up big numbers to end the game as soon as possible. This netted him 16 points along with 10 assists because of his insane offensive artillery. He would then clean up the glass 12 times to seal the deal on a triple-double. This put him in the annals of NBA history. Gregg Popovich's new mentee just became the youngest center in all of league history to record a triple-double, per StatMuse.

The best thing about this run against the Pistons was he did not commit any turnovers in the process. Of course, he got some help from other members of the Spurs system. Seven other members of the squad found holes in Monty Williams' schemes which got them to double-digit scoring numbers. Keldon Johnson led the barrage with 17 points while Devin Vassell and Tre Jones were on floor general duties. The two guards got rewarded with five dimes each.

There is no limit to what the rookie can achieve moving forward. This will also not be the first insane stat line that Spurs fans see from him.