Just two nights after Mitch Johnson praised the San Antonio Spurs defense for the reason they stayed in a game at the Phoenix Suns, the acting head coach found no shortage of ways to criticize his team's efforts – sans Victor Wembanyama – on that side of the floor in a loss to the Chicago Bulls.

“It was pick your poison. It was pretty poor tonight.”

The Silver and Black allowed 139 points, which were easily the most they've given up in a single game to start this season. They allowed 130 in a November 13th contest they won vs. the Washington Wizards.

Mitch Johnson outlines defensive deficiencies

Just how bad was the Spurs defense in Thursday's 139-124 outcome? How much time do you have?

“Transition was bad. Had some situations even on makes when we didn't get back. They got buckets right after makes,” Johnson said.

The 38-year-old coach then proceeded to go through a list of bullet points.

“Weren't connected.”

“Didn't show shifts where we were supposed to.”

“The amount of right-handed lay-ups, kind of straight line drives was pretty alarming.”

“Lack of communication on some screens,” he concluded.

Apparently, Johnson's message to his team a little less than two hours before he addressed the media sounded much the same.

Spurs swing player Devin Vassell shared what his coach stressed at halftime.

“Play defense. That was the biggest thing.”

“I don't know how many points they had at halftime. Seventy-something, which was on pace to score, what, almost, like, 150 points,” the fifth-year guard continued.

Spurs forward Jeremy Forward, who started at center in the absence of Wembanyama, put things much more succinctly.

“We've got to focus more on the defensive side. We just let them score way too much.”

Alas, Johnson wasn't done describing his team's defensive shortcomings.

“Four 30-point quarters, 68 points in the paint, second chance points, threes – they got it all. We were all a part of that, staff and players. We've got to own that and give Chicago a lot of credit, they did a great job.”

Nikola Vucevic goes off for 39 points vs. Spurs

Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic accounted for a season-high 39 of the team's 139 points.

“He had a game. 39 points. We need to respect him more,” Sochan said.

Vucevic took full advantage of Wemby's absence, hitting 16 of the 22 shots he took. He went 2-for-6 from beyond the arc and hit five of his six free throws.

“He made some shots. Very good player,” Johnson added. “He made us pay.”

No other player in the game reached 30 points with Spurs forward Keldon Johnson coming the closest at 28.

“Play some defense, rebound, and have some pride,” Vassell reiterated as he transitioned from a general critique to talking about Chicago's center.

“They were just driving against us. Vuch [Nikola Vucevic] was doing whatever he wanted to. We didn't play how we normally play and that's the disappointing part of it,” the former Florida State star continued.

Disappointing seemed an appropriate word on a night in which the Spurs fell back to .500 at 11-11 thanks to a second straight loss.