San Antonio Spurs fans are in absolute frenzy right now, and who could blame them? They just won the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery.

The Spurs took the no. 1 pick, beating the Charlotte Hornets who rose in the NBA Draft boards before settling for no. 2. While the other top contenders for the top pick like the Detroit Pistons (no. 5) and Houston Rockets (no. 4) failed miserably and didn’t even land in the Top 3, San Antonio held on and got the highly coveted draft slot.

Sure enough, Spurs fans weren’t able to hold back their delight with the incredible turn of events. Lady luck smiled in their favor. Now, they are on their way to getting a generational talent that could very well change the course of the franchise similar to how Tim Duncan did it for them.

Several other supporters couldn’t help but share their belief that the Spurs are the right team for Wembanyama considering their history with developing bigs. Meanwhile, others are simply hyped up to get such monstrous talent.

“Bias aside, San Antonio is the perfect landing spot for Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs have a history of developing generational bigs, no real outside distractions, and they hold their players accountable,” one fan said.

Another supporter shared, “Spurs can be trusted to develop Victor Wembanyama and he’ll be in a organization with some damn sense. I don’t mind him going there at all. Some of them others teams didn’t deserve a talent of that magnitude at all.”

Here are some of the best reactions to the Spurs getting the first pick of the 2023 NBA Draft and the right to take Wemby:

SPURS WIN

PANDEMONIUM

BIENVENUE A SAN ANTONIO VICTOR WEMBANYAMA pic.twitter.com/demSoxfTfn — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) May 17, 2023

Spurs got Victor Wembanyama!!! LFG!!! Spurs fans right now!!! pic.twitter.com/toL2KTmljP — PJ Hoops (@RealPjHoops) May 17, 2023

Live look at San Antonio right now after the Spurs got pick 1 and Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/hk3f9zpkGV — iamtheREALvegasMURPH (@RealMurphdog916) May 17, 2023

Spurs fans realizing they bouta get Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/ZCTFD4sPy4 — Overtime (@overtime) May 17, 2023

It’s certainly a good day for the Spurs. And it definitely got brighter when Wembanyama himself said that he’s looking to win a ring in the NBA as soon as possible.

With Wembanyama going under Gregg Popovich’s tutelage, that’s not hard to see at all. Let’s go, Spurs!