The Spurs got bad news on the injury front on Tuesday about a 'Wemby' backup.

The San Antonio Spurs have banked their future on Victor Wembanyama, the number one pick in this year's draft, but it's his supporting cast that will determine whether or not they'll become an NBA championship caliber franchise again under Coach Gregg Popovich.

The Spurs and ‘Coach Pop' were hit with a ‘tanking' take from Richard Jefferson. The Spurs' historic losing streak total and prospects for erasing it in the future got Vegas odds, along with the Detroit Pistons and their similar losing predicament.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that a Wembanyama backup named Charles Bassey had suffered a terrible injury late in his G-League performance.

The injury happened after a stat-stuffing, 30 point, 13 rebound, five assist and four block performance for the G-League's Austin Spurs.

The team announcement was made via reporter Matthew Tynan of The Athletic.

Spurs just announced Charles Bassey suffered a torn ACL late in his G-League appearance on Sunday. He will miss the remainder of the season. Makes one quick trip to Austin and goes down in the process during a 30-pt, 13-reb, 5-ast, 4-blk performance. That’s just brutal. pic.twitter.com/7Vc6GMqiWU — Matthew Tynan (@Matthew_Tynan) December 12, 2023

The Spurs will continue their quest back to NBA relevancy on Wednesday night with game against the In-Season Tournament Champion Los Angeles Lakers, who lost a close road game to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

Bassey's History with Spurs

Bassey is second round pick originally by the Philadelphia 76ers who was drafted 53rd overall in 2021.

The 6-foot-10, 230 pound center has averaged 3.3 points and four rebounds this season on better than 72 percent shooting for the Spurs.

He's played in 19 games this season and played in 35 last season, shooting over 37 percent from three-point range last season but not making a single three this season.

The hope for San Antonio is that Bassey makes a full recovery in time to contribute to what will hopefully be a winning team in 2024-2025.