Why not try to profit off the Pistons and Spurs' historic losing streaks?

The Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs are both in the midst of weeks-long losing streaks. Why not profit off of their rank ineptitude? New betting odds have been released regarding the Pistons and Spurs' string of consecutive losses.

Detroit, losers of 20 straight games, currently sits at -130 odds to end their streak at 24 games or under, per BetOnline. Odds the team's futility extends past 24 games are at -110. San Antonio, meanwhile, has lost 17 consecutive games. Odds for the Spurs to end their streak before it reaches 22 games are -110, and odds for it to extend past that threshold are at -130.

Bettors can also wager on which team gets its next win first, with odds for Detroit coming in at -140 and San Antonio at +100. Prefer against playing favorites among the two worst teams in basketball? In that case, you can bet on their combined losing streak—at 37 games entering Tuesday's action—at an over-under of 46.5 games, with -120 odds on other side of that mark.

What makes the continued failures of these teams especially frustrating for their respective fan bases is optimism that sprung shortly after tipoff of 2023-24. Detroit opened the season 2-1, falling to the Miami Heat by one in the opener before beating the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls by double-digits. San Antonio was even at 3-2 after a thrilling pair of road wins over the shorthanded Phoenix Suns.

Neither the Pistons nor Spurs have won since November 2nd. Don't expect them to climb out of those deep holes soon, either. Next on tap for Detroit are back-to-back matchups with the Philadelphia 76ers before road tilts with the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks. San Antonio has a two-game home set with the Los Angeles Lakers that begins on Wednesday, then welcomes the New Orleans Pelicans to Frost Bank Center prior to a three-game road trip that opens against the Bucks.