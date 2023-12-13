The Spurs have lost 17 straight and now Richard Jefferson is adding his two cents to the mix.

The San Antonio Spurs lost their 17th straight game on Monday to the Houston Rockets, putting Coach Gregg Popovich's team in a difficult situation just 22 games into the 2023-2024 season.

The Spurs are in unwanted company with the Detroit Pistons, who have a losing streak of their own comparable to Coach Popovich's team. Star rookie Victor Wembanyama's team was compared to previous Spurs all-time bad teams.

One former NBA player who didn't acquaint himself with too much losing during his time in the league is Richard Jefferson. Jefferson played on talented New Jersey Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

He had a great deal to say about the current Spurs team with “tanking” comments that are stirring up some emotions.

Jefferson on Wembanyama's Growth

The topic of Popovich's tutelage of Wembanyama was brought up by ESPN host Malika Andrews recently. According to Jefferson, the truth about Popovich's knowledge of the situation is evident, as he shared with a snarky comment.

Malika Andrews: “Are [Gregg Popovich] and the Spurs hurting the growth of Victor Wembanyama?” Richard Jefferson: “Oh, he knows they’re tanking.” 😂 (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/korIWBYhZB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 12, 2023

The Spurs got the top overall pick last season and according to Jefferson it seems as if they are a solid bet to receive a top three to top five pick against after the 2024 season is finished.

Spurs Welcome Lakers Wednesday

The Spurs are set to welcome the reigning In-Season Tournament champs the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday in San Antonio.

The game will be a chance for the Spurs to show off their skills against the NBA's most popular and well respected team.

The Lakers got a big performance from Anthony Davis against the Pacers in the In-Season Tournament finale. Now, the hope is that Wembanyama will be able to match Davis shot for shot, block for block and rebound for rebound.

Wednesday's game tips off at 8 p.m. ET in San Antonio.