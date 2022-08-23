Spurs make sneaky move with potential Duncan Robinson 2.0

The San Antonio Spurs are not expected to be legitimate contenders for the NBA championship in the 2022-23 NBA season, and that’s primarily a reason why not many fans would turn their heads about the team’s move to sign Joe Wieskamp to a two-year deal with over $4 million.

Via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

“Free agent G/F Joe Weiskamp is returning to the San Antonio Spurs on a two-year, $4.4 million deal, his agents Kyle McAlarney and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN.”

Wieskamp is barely on the radar of most NBA fans, but college hoops fans know how lethal of a shooter he was with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Together with Luka Garza, Wieskamp helped turn the Hawkeyes’ offense into one of the most prolific in the nation. He would later parlay his success in college when he was selected 41st overall by the Spurs in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Spurs inked him to a two-way deal that ended last March.

But with a new contract with the Spurs, Wieskamp is now determined to show what he can really do as a full-time player on the Spurs’ roster. Wieskamp appeared in 29 games for the Spurs in the 2021-22 NBA campaign and averaged just 2.1 points on 35.7 percent shooting from the field, though he only saw 7.1 minutes per game.

While his shooting splits in his rookie season in the NBA, which included a 32.6 3FG%, don’t look promising, it could just be a matter of time and increased minutes before he blossoms into a serious 3-point threat that Duncan Robinson has become for the Miami Heat.