Most games that end at the free throw line do so with an opportunity that could've tied the score. While Tuesday night's San Antonio Spurs contest ended at the charity stripe, a miss didn't cost the Silver and Black Instead, it was their only chance. On consecutive possessions down the stretch, the Houston Rockets, up by three points both times, fouled a Spurs player as soon as the visitors in-bounded the ball.
San Antonio never attempted a shot that would've tied the game in the 103-101 final.
Rockets frustrate Spurs down the stretch
The first of the Spurs two late possessions in which they were down three started with 7.1 seconds left. It ended with that much time as well. Houston guard Fred VanVleet fouled Tre Jones as soon as the Spurs point guard caught the inbound pass.
“That's definitely a little game-planning that they do. It can work and it can't work. We've seen both sides of it, but it sucks when you're in the bonus and you can't get up a three because they're fouling as soon as the ball gets in,” Jones said.
“You're left to try to throw one off the rim and hope for the best,” he continued.
Spurs second-leading scorer Devin Vassell got the ball with 3.1 seconds left on what proved his team's final possession. Like Jones, he was fouled so quickly that no time went off the clock.
After making his first free throw to bring San Antonio within two, Vassell intentionally missed the second in hopes that a teammate could grab the carom. The foul shot appeared not to hit the rim, which is a violation. But no infraction was called and a rebound by Houston rookie Amen Thompson ended the night.
“You know, I'm not sure to be honest. I don't know if it grazed it or not. I don't know,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich responded on whether Vassell's attempt in question touched the rim.
San Antonio reflects on fourth quarter
For all the talk about Houston's tactics and a potential missed call, Jones says the game didn't have to come down to either.
“It is what it is. We just can't put ourselves in that position down the stretch,” he said. “Gotta get more stops in those last few minutes and not put ourselves in that spot.”
Early in the final period, it looked like Victor Wembanyama was on the same page as Jones. The Spurs superstar rookie poured in five points inside the first two minutes of the quarter and scored eight of his 15 in that final frame.
ClutchPoints asked the generational talent if he made a concerted effort to start the final 12 minutes more aggressively.
“I think it was more coming with the flow naturally, waiting for my responsibility and trying to fit into the game plan. Everyone has their heat checks sometimes,” Wembanyama responded.
Spurs post-game
Asked #VictorWembanyama if his 5 quick pts early in the 4th and 8 in qtr came because of a change in approach or if it was in flow. Had 5 pts through 1st 3 quarters.
Said it came within flow, but added…
“Everyone has a heat check sometimes”
With only 16 more fourth quarters left in his rookie season, the 20 year-old star declares that finishing games—and the season—is most imperative now.
“It's the whole point. Coach said it again in the locker room. It's our job. This is what we're here for, to win. As soon as possible but also in the long run so there's no other option.”