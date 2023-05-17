Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Former San Antonio Spurs forward Stephen Jackson raved about forward Victor Wembanyama’s potential fit with the Spurs on Wednesday.

“I think the biggest thing for him, he’s going to be in a system where everything is professional,” Jackson said, via FanDuel TV. “They’re a championship organization that’s used to winning. They do everything by the book. They’re going to have everything he needs for him to be successful and be the best player he needs to be.

“I think it’s the best situation for any young kid, coming into the NBA that’s going to that family-oriented San Antonio Spurs organization where he’s going to get the best out of everything.”

On Tuesday, the Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery, taking the No. 1 pick and a shot at Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft over the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets. The Detroit Pistons, who ended the year with the league’s worst record of 17-65, slid down to pick No. 5. San Antonio has landed the No. 1 pick twice in the team’s history, according to Basketball Reference. Hall of Fame bigs David Robinson and Tim Duncan were selected with the first pick in 1987 and 1997, respectively.

Should Victor Wembanyama be taken with the first pick, he will have the opportunity to play under a 3-time NBA Coach of the Year in Gregg Popovich and a young core of players that features forward Keldon Johnson, guard Devin Vassell and forward Jeremy Sochan.

“I’m watching Victor watch (the draft lottery) and he was just kind of in disbelief,” ESPN Senior NBA Writer Brian Windhorst said on Wednesday. “I have to tell you, as the Spurs won, he became emotional. You saw him celebrate but he wiped a tear away a little bit. His mom was right next to him.

“There was a lot of different pluses and minuses with all these teams, but they knew San Antonio would be a terrific spot for him.”