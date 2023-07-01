With NBA free agency underway, the San Antonio Spurs are probably focused on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft in Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama is considered a generational prospect and the future of the Spurs franchise. But they're still going to need to build a solid team around him. They'll look internally for some of that in the form of players like Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson. But the Spurs will also look to NBA free agency to try and fill out their roster. It appears is if they're focusing on their own free agents to start. After locking down Tre Jones, the Spurs agreed to terms with Julian Champagnie in free agency as per Adrian Wojnarowkski of ESPN.

Free agent forward Julian Champagnie is finalizing a new deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

The Spurs front office has always had a good eye for talent in the Gregg Popovich era and it looks like Julian Champagnie is going to be one of their latest free agency steals. Champagnie began his rookie season last year with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-way contract. He split time between the Sixers and the Delaware Blue Coats, their G League affliate. He was cut, however, and claimed off waivers by the Spurs.

Towards the end of last season, Champagnie came through as a strong contributor off the Spurs bench. He averaged 11.0 points per game and 4.0 rebound with splits of 46.1 percent shooting from the field, 40.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He played in 15 games including three starts.