Tim Duncan to present Manu Ginobili for Hall of Fame induction

September 10th will be a special day for San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili, who will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. On Monday, it was announced that one of his best friends and former teammates is set to present him in fellow Spurs icon Tim Duncan.

Of course, Duncan was presented for his HOF induction by David Robinson, another legend of San Antonio. Manu Ginobili played his entire 16-year career with the Spurs, winning four Larry O’Brien’s and making two All-Star teams. He also helped Argentina win gold at the 2004 Summer Olympics. Ginobili wasn’t a superstar, but he proved to be a crucial player for Gregg Popovich during the dynasty days and the standout player for the Argentina national team every time he suited up for his country.

Ginobili averaged 14 points, four rebounds, and 3.8 assists during his time in the NBA and was a key cog on both ends of the floor for the Spurs. Duncan is truly the perfect player to present Manu Ginobili. They’ve always had a great relationship and are two of the first names you think of when the Spurs come to mind.

Aside from Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, George Karl, West Virginia legend Bob Huggins, and long-time referee Hugh Evans will all be inducted on September 10th in Springfield, Massachusetts. There are expected to be more than 50 current Hall of Famers in attendance. Charles Barkley will present Lindsay Whalen as well, former WNBA star and current coach of the University of Minnesota Women’s Basketball program.