A Bam Adebayo buzzer beater for the Miami Heat thwarted the San Antonio Spurs chance at a win, and against an Eastern Conference contender at that. Without Victor Wembanyama, who missed the game vs. the Heat with illness, Harrison Barnes and the Spurs fell 105-103.

“I thought we gave ourselves an opportunity to win the game,” Barnes said.

Though Barnes played 27 minutes vs. Miami Saturday night, none came in the final five of a loss that followed a win vs. the Milwaukee Bucks the night before.

“Obviously, you've got to give credit to the Heat, credit to Bam for making that shot,” Barnes continued, “But I thought we had opportunities. Could you nitpick one play here, one play there? Maybe. But, we gave ourselves an opportunity.”

Without Victor Wembanyama, Spurs lose fourth quarter lead to Heat

A Stephon Castle steal and dunk immediately after a Sandro Mamukelashvili floater with 5:39 to go in the game gave the Spurs their first lead since the first quarter. Less than thirty seconds later, a Mamukelashvili “Mamu” three-pointer put San Antonio back up by three.

“I thought the job that Sandro did, coming in providing great energy, [Charles] Bassey having his first career start, provided us with good energy,” Barnes continued. “Different guys stepping up for us all night long, I thought that was huge.”

Over the next four possessions, though, San Antonio couldn't convert on opportunities to increase their lead. Chris Paul missed two shot attempts, Devin Vassell missed another and Mamu turned the ball over.

Eventually, with the game tied at 103, Paul missed a 19-foot jumper with five seconds left.

“Chris, with a great shot, a shot that he's made a million times and won games on that shot, just rims in and out and they get a good bounce,” Barnes said.

Had Wemby been available, there's no doubt he would've – if not taking that last shot – been pivotal in the play's design. He certainly would've been involved down the stretch as the Spurs were clinging to the lead.

“Most nights, Vic is going to be him. He's going to have great numbers, he's going to contribute and impact the offense,” Barnes admitted.

Without Wembanyama, San Antonio fared well for most of the game, competing with a perennial Eastern Conference contender to, literally, the final second. With 12 points, Barnes was one of four Spurs starters, and six of their players in total, in double figures.

“I think it's huge for us. A team like this, battle-tested, have playoff experience, I think it's important that we continue to diversify how we're getting our baskets,” the veteran forward told ClutchPoints. “The more that we can have balance scoring, the more that we get contributions from everybody, not only in terms of points but rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, things like that. They just go to making sure that we're a more consistent team.”

Acting head coach Mitch Johnson indicated their 7-foot-five star shouldn't be out long. Barnes maintains his team should be prepared in general.

“For us, one think that we've talked about at the beginning of the season was everyone just being ready.”

It's a statement that could apply to late game situations as well.