Injuries are no joke when it comes to young up-and-coming centers. Their height, which is usually above seven feet, might be their biggest asset and their Achilles heel too. This is why Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs have been erring on the side of caution when it comes to Victor Wembanyama. They have a trade-off to face when they face Domantas Sabonis' Sacramento Kings and it looks like they have made a choice.
The Spurs have officially listed Victor Wembanyama as out for the game against the Kings, per Andrew Lopez of ESPN. He is currently nursing a right ankle sprain and needs some time to recover. This does mean that the frontcourt will be thin when they try to contain Domantas Sabonis. Regardless, it looks to be the right and only choice as the Spurs do not want the rookie to be playing through injuries given that they don't have much to fight for this season.
Wembanyama caught the injury bug when they faced another great big man in Alperen Sengun. He rolled his ankle against the Houston Rockets which prompted Coach Gregg Popovich to pull him out of the game. But, Wemby was able to come back and play the remainder of the game. The point of concern now is whether or not he makes it back to the Spurs system to finish the last remaining games of the season. Nonetheless, he is still continuing his dominance and proving that he is the best among his rookie class.
Wemby's rookie campaign as of late
There are only two prominent names who are in contention for the Rookie of the Year race, Chet Holmgren and Wembanyama. But, the Spurs rookie is starting to prove why he is more deserving of the award. He just notched Rookie of the Month honors for February after leading the league with his 3.92 blocks per game and all rookies in scoring, rebouding, along with steals. He also had nine double-doubles and a triple-double just in the previous month.
There is no denying that he is great but these consistent flashes of astounding talent might just spoil Spurs fans for years to come.