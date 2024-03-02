We're back for yet another NBA betting prediction and pick as we take a look at this next cross-conference matchup between two exciting young rosters. The Indiana Pacers (34-27) will take on the San Antonio Spurs (12-48) as both teams try to shift momentum in their favor. Check out our NBA odds series for our Pacers-Spurs prediction and pick.
The Indiana Pacers are currently third in the Central Division and they hold the eight-seed in the Eastern Conference. They're a modest 7-5 in their last 12 games, but they've managed to win four of their last six including a win over the New Orleans Pelicans. They'll look for another double-digit win over the Spurs.
The San Antonio Spurs are currently last in the Southwest Division and they sit in last place in the Western Conference. They're just 3-12 over their last 15 games, but their last 132-118 win at home over the Thunder may have been the highlight of their season. They'll look to replicate that energy as they host the Pacers.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Pacers-Spurs Odds
Indiana Pacers: -6.5 (-106)
Moneyline: -264
San Antonio Spurs: +6.5 (-114)
Moneyline: +215
Over: 244.5 (-110)
Under: 244.5 (-110)
How to Watch Pacers vs. Spurs
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT
TV: Bally Sports, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Indiana Pacers are trying to get back on track after a bumpy road around the All-Star break, but it seems as though they've once again found their offensive groove. They had a solid few games that saw them take down the Knicks and Mavericks in a week's time, but they're trying to bounce back from a tough loss against the Pelicans. They gave up 48 points in the first quarter to New Orleans and it was a game of catch-up for the Pacers from there. Their defense has been an issue all season and they'll continue to lose bad games if they don't tighten things up.
The Pacers were sensational their only time out against the Spurs this season as they scored a season-high 152 points on the San Antonio defense. It was a dominant performance from start to finish and Tyrese Haliburton led them in points and assists. There aren't any guards on the San Antonio side that can stop Haliburton from scoring how he wants, so expect him to have another solid effort distributing the ball and finding his teammates.
Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win
It's been tough to find bright spots in the Spurs' season thus far, but their last win at home against the Thunder marked the highest point of their year. There's been much talk between Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama for the Rookie of the Year award. Last game, Wembanyama took the matchup head-on and led the Spurs with 28 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists. It was a hallmark performance for him and he may have sealed the award with the win over the two-seed in the West.
The energy was through the roof in San Antonio and we can expect that to carry over into this contest as they fans will be even hungrier for another win. Victor Wembanyama could stand to have another successful day in the paint, but he struggled mightily against the Pacers with just 13 points his last time out. Look for Myles Turner to give him a hard time all game as he makes him work from the line.
Final Pacers-Spurs Prediction & Pick
The first meeting between these two teams wasn't even close as Tyrese Haliburton exploited the matchup and led the way with his scoring and passing. Since then, the Pacers have only gotten better, but they're starting to feel the wear-and-tear as the season starts heating up. The Spurs, on the other hand, are on cloud-nine riding a win over the Thunder and the energy in their home arena for this one should be palpable.
Still, I think Haliburton will be the best player on the floor and the Pacers did a great job of containing Victor Wembanyama the first time these two teams met. If they can stay disciplined inside the paint and deny him easy buckets inside, the balanced attack of the Pacers should be enough to carry them to a win.
For our final prediction, we're going to roll with the Indiana Pacers to cover the spread and rain on San Antonio's current winning parade. They're been good on the road and even better at responding to losses this season.
Final Pacers-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -6.5 (-106)