Victor Wembanyama's lanky 7-foot-3 frame allows him to make blocks at a frequent rate. So much so that he has more career blocks than a majority of players in NBA history since the 1973-74 season.

Despite the San Antonio Spurs' 140-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, Wembanyama put up another great statistical performance. He finished with a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds while making six blocks in 29 minutes of action.

He increased his number of career blocks to 397, which means he now has more blocks than 90 percent of NBA players in history since the league started tracking the statistic, per ESPN.

Wembanyama is averaging four blocks per game this season, a slight improvement from the 3.6 he made in his rookie season.

Victor Wembanyama has Spurs' contending for a postseason spot

Wembanyama's improvement on the offensive side of the ball has the Spurs in the mix for a potential playoff spot.

Wembanyama is continuing the progress he made in his historic rookie campaign, wowing fans with his athleticism and elite shot-blocking ability. This season, he is averaging 24.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, four blocks, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He is shooting 47.5 percent from the field, including 35.1 percent from beyond the arc.

He currently has 18 double-doubles and one triple-double and is a few months removed from scoring a career-high 50 points against the Washington Wizards. He's reached the 20-point mark 25 times, showing growth in his ability to put the ball in the hoop at a high rate.

The Spurs have a 19-21 record so far, currently 12th in the Western Conference. They are a game behind the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors for one of the play-in spots.

They are 4-6 in their last ten contests, indicating a need to find consistency in winning games following back-to-back losses to Memphis. This is where Wembanyama enters the equation, needing to lead the Spurs through the grueling part of the NBA season as they reach the midway point.

The Spurs will look for wins in their next pair of contests against the Miami Heat on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET and the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. ET.