The San Antonio Spurs played their first Christmas game in eight years on Wednesday, which means it was also the first time Victor Wembanyama suited up under the bright lights of December 25. Plus, they also faced the New York Knicks at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Needless to say, Wemby did not disappoint. The former first-overall pick balled out and showed why he's truly a generational talent, finishing with 42 points, 18 rebounds, and four assists. He's the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to post such a stat line on Christmas:

It doesn't stop there, however. Wembanyama is the first player in NBA history to score 40+ points, grab 15+ boards, and drain 5+ triples. Elite:

What a day for the big man. While the Spurs still ended up losing a 117-114 nailbiter, Wemby truly did all that he could to help his squad grab the win. Wembanyama was 16 for 31 from the field and 6 for 16 from three-point land.

Star players rise to the occasion when the stakes are highest. The pressure of playing at MSG on such an iconic day for the Association proved to be no issue for the Spurs franchise cornerstone. He truly showed his best and put himself in the company of Wilt. That's extremely impressive in itself.

Mikal Bridges ended up going toe to toe with Wemby though, scoring 41 points of his own to propel New York to victory. Wembanyama didn't get a whole lot of help from his teammates, with Jeremy Sochan's 21 points about the only other bright spot.

Oh, and Wemby is also the first Knicks opponent to drop 40+ at the Garden on Christmas since 1966:

The Spurs now sit at 15-15 and will have just one day off before visiting the Brooklyn Nets, which means Wemby and Co. can enjoy the Big Apple for a day. He certainly deserves it after such a prolific performance.