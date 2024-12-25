On Wednesday afternoon, the San Antonio Spurs took the floor at Madison Square Garden vs the New York Knicks in what was the Christmas Day debut of superstar center Victor Wembanyama. The fact that a Spurs team that won 22 games last year got a Christmas game in 2024 alone is a testament to the star power of Wembanyama, who was drafted number one overall by San Antonio in 2024.

As expected, Wembanyama wasted no time in establishing himself on the regular season's biggest stage, scoring 24 points in the first half in front of an electric Knicks home crowd.

Needless to say, the good folks on X, formerly Twitter, were quick to praise the second year sensation.

Some fans looked forward to a potential documentary about Wembanyama's career similar to the recent “The Last Dance” about Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls.

Other fans urged teams competing for championships right now to push all of their chips to the center of the table before it's too late.

“You might as well go for broke cause we’re 2 years or so from the Wemby era,” wrote one user.

It's still quite the sight to see the 7'4″ Wembanyama run off screens and shoot triples like a guard, as one user noted.

“Any time Wemby comes off a handoff and drills a three, all I can do is laugh. It looks nonsensical,” wrote the user.

Overall, the Christmas debut of Wembanyama couldn't have gone much better for the Spurs, who took a seven-point lead into the locker room for halftime thanks not only to the brilliance of their best player but also some solid defense against the Knicks' high powered offensive attack.

With such an electrifying performance at the age of 20, it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see the Spurs awarded with more Christmas games over the coming years.