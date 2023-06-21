Expected No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Victor Wembanyama made an appearance on the Old Man and the Three podcast with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter, and Wembanyama was asked about who he is looking forward to playing the most when he is in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs.

“I know it's gonna feel really special when I play against the top guys that I've been watching for my whole life, especially LeBron,” Victor Wembanyama said to JJ Redick and Tommy Alter on the Old Man and the Three. “When I play against LeBron, it's gonna feel so weird. The French guys it's gonna be special to play against them too, for example. But other than that, no. I don't have anyone I'm really really looking forward to playing against.”

It is no surprise to hear that Wembanyama is looking forward to playing against LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. He has been in the NBA since before Wembanyama was born. That first matchup between Wembanyama's Spurs and LeBron James' Lakers is certainly going to be one of the marquee games of the 2023-2024 NBA season. We do not know how much overlap James will have with Wembanyama in the league.

As for French players in the NBA, Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves is a notable one. That matchup will likely have some excitement around it. Killian Hayes is also a young French player in the NBA on the Detroit Pistons.

Regardless of the matchup, Wembanyama's rookie season will be very interesting to watch.