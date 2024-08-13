The Olympics were a big sign of what's coming in Victor Wembanyama's second year in the league. While France gave Team USA a massive scare throughout the game, they had to settle for a silver medal finish in Paris. Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs are all geared up for a big leap in terms of the Alien's production. Will he win Defensive Player of the Year? Is his team going to make a deep run in the postseason?

Victor Wembanyama was doing everything for France to get the gold medal in the Olympics. The French sensation notched 15.8 points and grabbed 9.8 rebounds. Gregg Popovich's mentee has also been thriving on defense since he got into the league and he brought that intensity to Paris too. He was stifling shots and meeting players at the apex of their release a lot in his home country. This got him an average of 1.7 blocks. Moreover, his ball tracking in the passing lanes has also been active. He got two steals a night because of this.

So, what's next for the Spurs superstar? It looks like Wembanyama has plans to be great and his latest Instagram caption echoes the same sentiment.

“It’s just the beginning…,” the post said.

Spurs star reflects after Olympics loss

A collapse in the middle of the game was what caused France to eventually lose the Olympics gold medal. LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant were all blazing it up. There weren't many answers from France in those moments. So, the game ended with a scoreline of 98-87. Gregg Popovich has instilled teamwork so well in the Spurs star that he preaches one big word every single time, via Basket News.

“I always try to help my team in whatever is needed and I'm ready to make any sacrifice. Tonight was scoring. In the previous games, the defense was too focused on me. My teammates did a great job, you know, taking their responsibilities. Isaia, Guerschon, and Mathias. They were incredible for the whole elimination phase. This is what we thrive with. I'm learning and I'm worried for the opponents in a couple of years. NBA, FIBA, everywhere,” he noted.

The Spurs are going to see big numbers from Wemby. Their record might just get better because of the sacrifice that he puts in.