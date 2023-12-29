Wemby is following in The Admiral's footsteps.

The San Antonio Spurs have suffered through a brutal start to Victor Wembanyama's rookie season, but the phenom showed why he had so much hype coming into the NBA with his ridiculous performance against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Wemby recorded 30 points, six rebounds, six assists and a whopping seven blocks in just 24 minutes of action, with the Spurs earning a 118-105 win to get their fifth victory of the season.

This Wembanyama stat line made history in multiple ways. One of them put him in company with another Spurs big man, David Robinson. Wemby and Robinson are the only rookies in NBA history to record 30+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 7+ blocks in a game.

Victor Wembanyama put on a SHOW tonight as the Spurs pick up the win in Portland! 🤩 30 PTS / 6 REB / 6 AST / 7 BLK Wemby is the 2nd rookie in NBA History to record 30+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 7+ blocks in a game (David Robinson – 03/19/1990). pic.twitter.com/0mtmHjD0fC — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2023

Wembanyama also became the first player in NBA history to reach 30 points and seven blocks in under 30 minutes.

Victor Wembanyama's rookie season

Victor Wembanyama has had his share of rookie struggles this season, especially when it comes to shooting efficiency. He's averaging 18.8 points while shooting 44.0% from the field and just 28.5% from 3-point range. It doesn't help that the Spurs' point guard situation is a bit of a mess, but it's clear he still needs to refine his jumper.

Still, we've seen the flashes of what he can be, and it was on full display in Portland. Wembanyama shot 9-of-14 from the field, 2-of-4 from 3-point range and 10-of-10 from the foul line en route to his 30 points. As he continues to get more comfortable and San Antonio fixes the point guard problem at some point, we should see games like this more often.

Then there's the other end of the court, where Wemby is already a monster. The Spurs rookie is leading the NBA with 3.2 blocks per game and is also at 1.3 steals per game.

The wins haven't come for San Antonio this season, but they should as Victor Wembanyama develops and follows in David Robinson's footsteps.