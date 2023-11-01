San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama has a huge national TV matchup with the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, but that didn't stop him from having some fun with a spooky entrance to the arena.

Wembanyama showed up to the arena dressed as Slenderman for his TNT televised Halloween game:

Victor Wembanyama pulled up for Spurs-Suns dressed as Slenderman for Halloween 👀 (via @TrevorMBooth) pic.twitter.com/8UDwGwv2Pm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 31, 2023

The Spurs prized rookie isn't the only one having fun with Halloween. LeBron James shared his amazing costume on social media earlier in the day.

Wembanyama is having a solid start to his highly anticipated rookie season. The Spurs rookie is averaging 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game. More importantly to Spurs fans, he's making bold promises in regard to the future of the franchise.

The Spurs are currently 1-2 headed into their prime-time Halloween matchup with the Suns, but the future is bright for the franchise. The Spurs have put together solid talent around Wemby. A front court featuring Wembanyama flanked by Zach Collins and Jeremy Sochan is oozing with defensive potential, while Devin Vassel and Keldon Johnson are both capable of big nights out of the backcourt.

Big win totals might still be a year or two off for the Spurs, but Wembanyama is already showing that he understands how to have fun and the connection between player and fan. Unfortunately for Wemby, the game will likely be over too late to do any trick-or-treating. But as long as his team gets a win tonight over Kevin Durant and the favored Suns, it's doubtful that he'll be too upset about it.