Victor Wembanyama gained the upper hand early on in his hotly-anticipated matchup vs. Chet Holmgren.

There may be no better embodiments of where the center position is trending in today's NBA than Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. Both Wembanyama and Holmgren are physical marvels who can handle the rock, shoot the ball from distance, and protect the rim while being mobile enough to cover the perimeter in spurts. On Wednesday night, Wembanyama and Holmgren share the court once again with the San Antonio Spurs hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the early goings of the contest, it seems as though it's Wembanyama who has gained the upper hand over Holmgren. The Spurs rookie may be playing with a bit more force due to the discourse surrounding the Rookie of the Year race, and he clearly showed that he has some added pep in his step on Wednesday night with a ferocious rejection of Holmgren from behind.

Victor Wembanyama came from behind to deny Chet Holmgren ❌pic.twitter.com/5lBJzwzZjk — Spurs Nation (@SpursNationCP) January 25, 2024

Coming off a screen from Vasilije Micic, Chet Holmgren looked like he had a ton of runway to the rim, with only Cedi Osman blocking his path. The Thunder big man then busted out the spin move against Osman for what seemed to be an easy layup. But not on Victor Wembanyama's watch, as the Spurs rookie masterfully ignored Micic and came to Osman's rescue, swatting Holmgren's shot away.

This is the feel Wembanyama has on the defensive end that makes him such a special rim protector. It helps that he has arguably the most freakish physical measurements in NBA history relative to speed, agility, and skill, but the Spurs rookie has the instincts as well that make him excel even at such a young age.

It also doesn't hurt that Wembanyama is squaring off against Holmgren, the player who's most often compared to him. The Spurs rookie is well aware that Holmgren has dominated the Rookie of the Year discussions both on air and on social media. He even said that every game is now a statement. And the 20-year old big man is certainly proving that to be the case.

Nonetheless, the Spurs currently find themselves down by 11 to the Thunder at the half, 63-52, despite Victor Wembanyama's 13 points, four rebounds, and three blocks in 15 minutes of play.