Another highlight reel for the Spurs rookie sensation.

The San Antonio Spurs may be one of the worst teams in the NBA, but they're still a must-see TV team due to rookie star Victor Wembanyama. One of the frontrunners for the Rookie of the Year Award, Wembanyama continues to dazzle fans with his seemingly unreal ability. Victor Wembanyama came up with yet another highlight reel worthy play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday by hitting Rudy Gobert with a Shammgod crossover and finishing the play.

Victor Wembanyama hit Rudy Gobert with a Shammgod 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HYMCiXNXlP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2024

What makes this play in the Spurs game agains the Wolves that much more remarkable is that a player of Victor Wembanyama's size isn't usually the one pulling off a Shammgod crossover. It's his combination of size and skill that had many declaring him a ‘unicorn' like player and generational talent.

This season, Wembanyama has started in all 39 games he's played at a little over 28 minutes per game. He's been averaging 20.5 points per game, 10.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals and a league-leading 3.2 blocked shots with splits of 46.3 percent shooting from the field, 29.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 81.1 percent shooting from the free throw line.

He leads all rookies in scoring and rebounding this season. He's top two along with the Miami Heat's Jamie Jaquez in steals. He's top five in assists along with the Portland Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson, the Utah Jazz's Keyonte George, the Golden State Warriors' Brandin Podziemski and the Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren.

The Spurs have struggled though. They are currently 9-36 and at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.