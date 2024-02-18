What All-Star event should Victor Wembanyama join next?

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama didn't win anything during the NBA All-Star Weekend, but he assures fans that things won't be the same in the future.

Wemby was part of the NBA Rising Stars Challenge with Team Pau, as well as the NBA Skills Challenge with the Team First Picks (with Paolo Banchero and Anthony Edwards). Unfortunately for the French phenom, not only did his team failed to win in both events, but they also ended up last place and unable to even compete for the titles.

Despite that, however, Wembanyama is not being discouraged by the poor showing. Instead, he plans to return and attempt to win something in the All-Star festivities. Wembanyama isn't sure yet on where he would fight next, but he guarantees he's coming back with a vengeance.

“I don't know which one I am going to do next, but I am going to do something,” Wembanyama declared, per Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News.

Sure enough, plenty of fans shared their excitement to see Wemby in future All-Star Weekends. Several people liked Orsborn's post, with one even commenting eye emojis to indicate how much they are looking forward to it.

Maybe Victor Wembanyama can try to spice up the NBA Dunk Contest by joining it? While dunking always seem too easy for big men, it also opens a ton of possibilities for Wemby to excite fans. The 3-Point Contest is another competition he can thrive considering that shooting from deep is in his arsenal.

Who wouldn't want to see Wemby in the All-Star Game as well? With the way he has played in his rookie season so far, Wembanyama is definitely on his way to becoming a perennial All-Star.

Regardless of where he ends up participating, expect the Spurs rising star to be a fixture in the yearly celebrations.