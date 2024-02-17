San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama wants to compete in nearly every event of NBA All-Star weekend.

Count San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama in. The phenomenal rookie says he wants to take part in the NBA All-Star weekend Slam Dunk Contest and the 3-point contest before he hangs up his sneakers.

Wembanyama made the remarks during Friday's All-Star festivities, when speaking with reporters. The big man participated in the Rising Stars event and was a fan favorite.

The Spurs center is making a name for himself in his first year in the NBA. Wembanyama is averaging a double-double for San Antonio, pouring in more than 20 points a game and grabbing 10 rebounds. He's also one of the most prolific shot blockers in the league right now. The Frenchman is leading the entire league in blocks, with 3.2 a game. Wembanyama, or Wemby for short, is making the case that he should be the NBA Rookie of the Year.

Fans would surely love to see Wemby compete in more events. Wembanyama is 7-foot-4, so the big man competing in the three-point contest would be fun to see. It's also not hard to see that with that height, he would excel at the Slam Dunk contest.

Wembanyama is the face of the Spurs team, in just his first year. The big man is trying to help the Spurs rebound from a difficult season. The Spurs are currently last in the Western Conference standings with a 11-44 overall record. San Antonio is a whopping 28 games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves, who sit at the top of the West.

NBA All-Star weekend continues on Saturday, with the Slam Dunk Contest, 3-point contest and other events. The All-Star game is on Sunday.