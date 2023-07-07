The San Antonio take on the Charlotte Hornets Friday night to start the Las Vegas portion of their 2023 NBA Summer League schedule. There's been much speculation about if the game would mark Victor Wembanyama's Summer League debut. Wembanyama didn't play when the Spurs took on the Hornets and Brandon Miller in the California Classic last week. The Spurs are going to be cautious with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The question is this: Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight vs. the Hornets?

Victor Wembanyama status vs. Hornets

Victor Wembanyama isn't dealing with an injury and has been added to the Spurs' Summer League roster. Victor Wembanyama's Summer League debut will indeed come Friday against the Hornets. The top pick in the draft is expected to play in one or two games during Summer League. Wembanyama could suit up for the Spurs Sunday when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers and No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson.

Friday's Spurs-Hornets game isn't just the most highly anticipated game of 2023 Summer League; it's one of the most anticipated Summer League games of all time. Wembanyama and Miller will go head-to-head after going first and second in a top-heavy draft. Wembanyama is the best prospect since LeBron James. Some league executives believe he'll be an All-Star in his first season with the Spurs.

Unlike the year before James was drafted when his high school games were often featured on ESPN, Wembanyama has barely been introduced to American basketball fans on the court. The 19-year-old played in the French League before being drafted by the Spurs. Wembanyama led his team to the finals and averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 34 games.

Wembanyama was sensational when he played in Nevada in October last year. Nearly nine months before he was drafted by San Antonio, Wembanyama dropped 37 points on Henderson and the G League Ignite.