Victor Wembanyama has plenty of fans, and Trae Young has joined the significant chorus raving about the French prodigy after he was selected with the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

Wembanyama, of course, is one of the most unique and highly touted prospects in league history. Standing at 7'4″ and with ball-handling and shooting ability, the hype surrounding him throughout the past year has been almost unprecedented. And like so many others, clearly Young is excited to see how his skill set translates to the NBA.

7’5 is really OD.. lol !

You gotta be happy for this Kid, he gonna be special !

Look forward to competing Killa🙏🏽🫡@vicw_32 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 23, 2023

Wembanyama's height has been the subject of plenty of speculation throughout the year, with some reports listing him up to 7'5″ and others having him closer to 7'2″ . The NBA appears to have settled on 7'4″, while Young seems to have him at 7'5″ – regardless, he's pretty damn tall.

Playing in France for Metropolitans 92, Victor Wembanyama averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and a huge 3.0 blocks per game. Unsurprisingly for someone of his size and with his skills, it was his highlight reel that really got tongues wagging, rather than his stats. Footage of him recovering to grab the offensive rebound of his own missed three and then spinning into a dunk had the NBA world in a tizz, while numerous big blocks also did the rounds.

Evidently, Trae Young has been watching. The diminutive Atlanta Hawks point guard, incidentally, is close to a foot and a half shorter than Wembanyama, so don't expect them to be going head to head when the Hawks face the Spurs next year – both literally and figuratively – and if they do it might not end so well for Young. Clint Capela will probably be the guinea pig facing him, and while Young will clearly be hoping that matchup ends well for the Hawks, it sounds like he'll be rooting for Wemby for the rest of the season.