San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama received advice from none other than a fellow No. 1 draft pick in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Wembanyama made his long-awaited debut Friday at the NBA Summer League when the Spurs took on the Charlotte Hornets. Wembanyama and San Antonio got off to a winning start as they eventually won the game 76-68.

However, it wasn't the most ideal debut for the talented Frenchman despite having some impressive moments.

While he posted eight rebounds, five blocks and three assists, he only managed nine points going 2-13 from the field and 1-for-6 from beyond the arc, even airballing a three during the game.

It led to plenty of criticism from the media and fans alike with Wembanyama stating afterwards that he still had a lot to learn.

Abdul-Jabbar — a six-time NBA champion — was in a similar position when he started his first exhibition game for the Milwaukee Bucks as he didn't have time to work his way into the role.

And so, he provided sage advice to the Spurs man, stating that it will take a while before things start to click.

“You have things to learn but as you see he's an intelligent young man, he'll get it done,” Abdul-Jabbar told Wembanyama while appearing together on a panel at the inaugural NBA Con hosted by Isiah Thomas. (via ESPN).

It's no secret that Wembanyama wants to bring championships back to San Antonio and to that, Abdul-Jabbar provided further wisdom.