Victor Wembanyama's Summer League debut with the San Antonio Spurs was quite disappointing to say the least, and NBA critics didn't hold back in pointing that out.

While Wemby did show flashes of brilliance that made him the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft–putting up eight rebounds, three assists and five blocks against the Charlotte Hornets–his offensive struggles were clear. He shot 2-of-13 from the field, including 1-of-6 from deep. He even airballed a 3-pointer in a rather shocking start with the team.

Victor Wembanyama seems to have lost all confidence in his shot 😬 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/f3BdhHpJxL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 8, 2023

Naturally, NBA experts and fans alike expressed concerns about Wemby's performance. FOX Sports commentator Skip Bayless noted that he wasn't blown away, and much of the Twitterverse had similar sentiments.

“Best way I can describe Victor Wembanyama’s summer league debut is that it was uncomfortable to watch. But I’ll buy any Wemby stock being sold tonight,” Tim MacMahon of ESPN wrote.

Some did show understanding for Wembanyama, though, with Molly Morrison of Bleacher Report saying it best: “me literally saying ‘it's ok!' out loud when Wembanyama missed his first couple shots b[e]c[ause] I cannot fathom having that amount of pressure at 19.”

Here are more reactions to Wembanyama's debut, with many simply trolling him for his performance:

It's only his first Summer League game, and it's clear Victor Wembanyama has so much more to learn. For now, the concerns might be too premature

Considering the pressure on him as well, it's not really surprising why Wembanyama is having a hard time adjusting. However, the Spurs rookie definitely needs to get used to that kind of pressure, especially since it won't be stopping any time soon.