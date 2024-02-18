Victor Wembanyama, the future face of the NBA, feels comfortable telling NSFW story on Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs appears to be getting used to life in the NBA. He has no problems imitating Shaquille O'Neal or telling stories about his head coach Gregg Popovich.

“I remember we were in film and in front of everybody [Gregg Popovich] goes, ‘Yeah, what the f*ck is this?’” Victor Wembanyama on Coach Pop 😂 (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/WYvvcx0wpk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 17, 2024

Wembanyama is in Indianapolis for the NBA's All-Star Game festivities. He participated in the Rising Stars Game Friday night, and has also made the media rounds. After doing a hilarious impression of O'Neal giving Kenny Smith “math” lessons on the cost of purchasing gas for a round trip, he also explained what it's like playing for “Coach Pop.”

The rookie center explained that the team was in a film session a couple of months into the season, and after looking at a play, the coach had a straight-forward reaction to what he saw on the screen. “What the f*** is this,” Popovich said as he watched the play unfold.

In most cases, it seems that a rookie would not be so straight-forward about his coach's reaction and would likely change the way the coach reacted to make it more politically correct.

The fact that Wembanyama did not do that only solidifies his place as his likely future as the game's pre-eminent star.

Obviously, he is not there yet, but the No. 1 selection in last year's draft is just 20 years old. At 7-4 and 209 pounds, he still has to fill out and become significantly stronger to fully assert himself. However, he flashes his brilliant talent on a regular basis.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Spurs. He can shoot from distance, pass the ball and also block shots