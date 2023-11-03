Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama's 38-point night against the Suns on Thursday night had millions of fans believing the hype.

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has arrived. Projected by many as the next game-changing prospect in the NBA due to the incredible skill he possesses for his freakish size, Wembanyama put all of his tools on display on Thursday night against the Phoenix Suns, snatching their souls with a stellar two-way effort that should put the fear of a higher being into the rest of the association.

Wembanyama was already having an incredible game in the first half against the Suns, dropping 20 points and displaying his incredible offensive arsenal en route to a 20-point halftime lead for the Spurs. The 19-year old Frenchman was diligent in running the floor, and his stroke from the perimeter was on point as well.

But as has usually been the case thus far this season, Victor Wembanyama does most of his damage in the fourth quarter. The Spurs were trying to hold off a hard-charging Suns in the fourth quarter, with Phoenix even tying the game late. But no worries, for Wembanyama scored 10 of the Spurs' final 16 points, including two dagger shots from the perimeter that restored the Spurs' double-digit lead. He ended the team's 132-121 win with 38 points — a career-high, and the first of many scoring outbursts from the talented youngster.

Wembanyama was already must-see television before he established himself as a two-way force of demolition. This scoring outburst only serves to pour more gasoline into the fire that is the hype surrounding the Spurs' burgeoning star.

“It’s official.. I think Wemby will become the new face of the NBA,” one fan wrote. Expressed another, “Wemby a problem might have to get a jersey 😭 I’m on the bandwagon idc.”

“Victor wembanyama is already a top 10 player in the league As I said at the beginning of the season I will take a 19 year Wemby Over ANY version of Michael Jordan to start a team This will age very well after a few years,” one fan even went all-in on the hype.

Fans of other teams are afraid that when Victor Wembanyama fully realizes his potential for the Spurs, it's game over for other teams' championship pursuit.

“Suns better get that ring before Wemby takes over the league 😭,” wrote another fan. “Wemby is about to take over the league,” another mused.

It's scary just how much better Victor Wembanyama is when he matures. But for now, the Spurs will be thanking their lucky stars that the lottery gods smiled kindly upon them and rewarded them with yet another generational superstar who'll guarantee championship contention in their future.