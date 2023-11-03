Spurs fans exploded in jubilee after witnessing Victor Wembanyama keep old traditions alive by putting the Suns in their place.

There will come a time when San Antonio Spurs youngster Victor Wembanyama blossoms into the unstoppable force many project him to be, and all that's left for fans of 29 other teams is to hope that he misses shots. Wembanyama has already shown flashes of being the all-world superstar he'll be in his prime, dazzling with his contributions for the Spurs in crunch time, not to mention his freakish measurements that warp the way his opponents play the game whenever he's on the court.

And on Thursday night, in a rematch against the Phoenix Suns, it looks like it's all starting to come together for the talented Spurs rookie. In just 16 first-half minutes, the 19-year old Frenchman dropped a cool 20 points, five rebounds, and one steal and block apiece to lead the Spurs to a 75-55 lead over the Suns at the half despite the return of Devin Booker.

Victor Wembanyama's two-way brilliance was in full display, but against the Suns on Thursday night, it's his offensive game that has caught the attention of millions of fans on social media. Much has been made out of his ability to create shots for himself at his size, but the greatness of it all must be seen to be believed.

“Wembanyama f**king destroying the suns holy rookie of the year,” one fan wrote. Wrote another, “Victor Wembanyama is single handedly destroying KD and Devin Booker 😤😤.”

Victor is Too. Damn. Good. Having so much fun watching him to begin the year pic.twitter.com/h3IlFOL92O — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) November 3, 2023

OH MY WEMBANYAMA‼️ pic.twitter.com/xeONY0XzHM — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 3, 2023

Spurs fans exploded in jubilee after witnessing Victor Wembanyama, the future of the franchise, keep old traditions alive by putting the Suns in their place. After all, who could forget San Antonio's dominance over Phoenix in the playoffs during the 2000s?

Death, Taxes, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs gone keep whooping the Suns asses. pic.twitter.com/YPAadxhFkN — Kennedy💙 (@ken49829638) November 3, 2023

Wembanyama the owner of suns😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aCbnlti3jz — Mr Williams🇬🇭🦅🏒🏒🎾🏀⚽ (@WiliamsAnalysis) November 3, 2023

The Spurs will know, however, that basketball is a game of two halves, not just one; after all, they witnessed the Suns blow a similarly huge lead on Tuesday night, in one of the final possessions of the game, no less. Devin Vassell has also gone out due to left groin tightness, creating a huge void for the Spurs. But with Victor Wembanyama leading the way, and learning the NBA-game in as quick of a pace as he's done so far, don't expect the Spurs to let up one bit.