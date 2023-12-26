Wemby is in danger of missing another game as a result of his ankle injury.

To say that the San Antonio Spurs have been underwhelming this season would be a major understatement, especially given all the hype surrounding first overall pick Victor Wembanyama. A rebuilding team in the Western Conference that has only won four games to this point in the season, Wemby has been this organization's only bright spot.

As of late, the rookie big man has really started to find his groove in terms of recording double-doubles and being the Spurs' leading scorer. However, an ankle injury has bothered Wembanyama as of late and he re-aggravated his injury recently after stepping on a ball boy's foot in pregame warmups. This resulted in the 19-year-old missing the Spurs' last game against the Dallas Mavericks and Wembanyama is now questionable for Tuesday night's game against the Utah Jazz, according to the team's injury report.

Victor Wembanyama aggravated his sore right ankle after stepping on a Mavs employee during warmups. Hope he’s okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/rZo5yugfGz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 24, 2023

It truly seems like if the Spurs are to have any chance in any game they play, they need Wembanyama available. He is their leading scorer and the Spurs have gone 0-3 in games that Wemby has missed this season. While Utah is not the most talented team, they have won three of their last four games heading into this matchup with San Antonio.

As previously mentioned, Wembanyama missed the Spurs' last game against the Mavs. San Antonio lost this game 144-119, the third time they have surrendered at least 130 points in their last four games.

In addition to being their leading scorer, Wembanyama has also proven to give the Spurs a major boost defensively with his 3.0 blocks per game average. Standing 7'4″ with a massive wingspan, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Wemby is already one of the best rim protectors in the NBA. Playing in 25 games to this point in his rookie season, the French phenom has averaged 18.5 points and 10.7 rebounds per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the floor.

Wembanyama has recorded eight double-doubles over his last nine games. He has also recorded at least four blocks in six of his last nine games.

The Spurs have a very special player in their frontcourt that is only going to continued to get better as he gains more experience on the floor. Whether or not Wembanyama will continue to add to his rookie season on Tuesday night remains a mystery, as the team will likely monitor his status and ankle until closer to the start of action against the Jazz.

In the event that Wembanyama is unable to go, Zach Collins, who is currently listed as probable due to left knee soreness, would slide into the starting lineup.