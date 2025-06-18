The San Francisco Giants wasted no time making Rafael Devers feel right at home, and the former Boston Red Sox star rewarded them. In his debut with the Giants, Devers recorded his first hit and RBI for San Francisco, setting off the Oracle Park crowd and offering a glimpse of the power bat that could reshape the Giants lineup moving forward.

It was a much-anticipated start after the blockbuster Devers trade sent shockwaves across the league just two days earlier. Devers batted third and served as designated hitter in the Giants' matchup vs. the Guardians. After a strikeout in his first at-bat, he laced a run-scoring hit in the bottom of the third to give fans what they came to see.

That clip was posted on MLB’s official X account, formerly known as Twitter, and captured the electric response from the home fans as Devers delivered his first RBI in a Giants uniform.

Statistically, the former two-time Silver Slugger has been one of the most consistent power bats in MLB. He’s hit 27 or more home runs in four straight seasons and topped 100 RBIs three times since 2019. Adding that level of production to the Giants’ lineup is a game-changer for a team trying to keep pace in a loaded NL West.

His debut comes amid pressure to perform, similar to what Willy Adames faced earlier this year after inking a record deal with the team. But unlike some slow starts, Devers is already showing signs of comfort in his new home.

If his first outing is any indication of what’s to come, Red Sox fans might be replaying this one for a while. And if Devers continues producing at this level, San Francisco may have pulled off one of the most impactful midseason moves in baseball this year.