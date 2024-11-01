The San Antonio Spurs, including Victor Wembanyama, bounced back from losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday with a 106-88 win against the Utah Jazz. Wembanyama became the youngest player to achieve a 5×5 stat line, finishing with 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, five steals, and five blocks. Perhaps the historic performance of the 20-year-old phenom will change the former NBA player Nick Young’s take on Victor’s skillset amid the second week of his second season. Young had a harsh take on the league’s reigning Rookie of the Year.

Alongside retired three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas, host of “Gil’s Arena,” Young gave his honest opinion on the towering young center.

“Right now, [Victor Wembanyama] ain’t got no game… Everything is a highlight; he gotta do a stepback, but after the stepback, he don’t know what else to do,” Young said.

Pointing to Wembanyama’s limited offensive game, Nick says the best is on the way, but his offensive package is too raw for now.

“I’m just saying once he gets a go-to, I think his game will expand,” Young added.

The latter half of Young’s point is inevitable. However, it is asinine to blatantly ignore Wembanyama’s defensive prowess, including making the 2024 All-Defensive First Team in his first campaign, one the NBA hasn’t seen from a rookie center in decades.

Still, analysts are critical in their discussions over Wemby’s offensive abilities, especially after his six-point, 1-for-5 dud in the Spurs’ 105-93 defeat to Oklahoma City.

Why Kendrick Perkins is unimpressed with Victor Wembanyama

Nick Young isn’t the only one coming for San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. After the Spurs’ loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins said Wembanyama isn’t living up to the hype.

Perkins was honest in his firm take on Thursday’s edition of NBA Today.

“The greatest prospect, draft prospect since LeBron James. The guy that was supposed to go to San Antonio and save the organization,” Perkins said. “You might need to borrow my costume right now because he is not on the verge of this season showing that. He’s struggling because you know why, at 7’5, you got Chris Paul. You’ve got to get in the paint.”

Perkins gave Wembanyama sound advice on utilizing his unique skillset best.

“I would rather get away from wanting to be a Kevin Durant and start being more like a Giannis Antetokounmpo,” Perkins added. “Let’s get up in that paint.”

The Spurs will host the Timberwolves on Saturday.