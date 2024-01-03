The Spurs rookie hit a highlight 3-pointer against Memphis.

San Antionio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama can seemingly do it all. Blocking shots, shooting 3-pointers, and dunking with authority – all of it within the realm of the Spurs center's skillset.

Wembanyama further showcased his ability against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, hitting a one-legged 3-pointer from just inside the Grizzlies' logo:

Victor Wembanyama banks in a one-legged three from DEEP 🤯pic.twitter.com/4uIXZ85MEB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 3, 2024

The shot gave the Spurs a 51-50 lead early in the third quarter against the Grizzlies.

The Spurs will need Wembanyama to continue his stellar play throughout the game and through the rest of the season if they want to return to playing winning basketball. The team currently sits at just 5-27 and is in last place in the NBA Western Conference standings. They also just lost backup power forward/center Zach Collins for up to month after he suffered an ankle injury against his previous team, the Portland Trail Blazers, last Friday night.

“Two to four weeks,” said coach Gregg Popovich when asked about the status of the eight-year pro who missed nearly two full seasons with left foot injuries.

This time, it's the right ankle that would keep the third year Spur out for potentially the next month. Before taking on a reserve role a couple of weeks ago, Collins started the team's first 23 games.

Without their backup center and with Wemby continuing to show improvement, expect Popovich to bump his minutes per game up. While he still may not play in back-to-back games, the Spurs rookie is showing that he's every bit worth the hype.