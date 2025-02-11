The San Antonio Spurs are pushing to make the playoffs as soon as this season, if their trade for De'Aaron Fox is any indication. It may be an uphill climb from here, but the Spurs are doing their best to make the play-in race out West that much more interesting. On Monday night, the Spurs faced off against the Washington Wizards and beat them handily, 131-121, with Wembanyama playing a starring role in earning their 23rd win of the season in 51 contests.

Wembanyama is already an all-world two-way destroyer despite being just a sophomore, and he continues to make history with his stat-stuffing ways. As pointed out by the official ClutchPoints account on X (formerly Twitter), the Spurs star became the first player in NBA history to put up at least 31 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals, three blocks, and five three-pointers in a single game.

This just goes to show that there may be many unicorns in the NBA, especially at present, but Wembanyama is the most encyclopedic definition of an NBA unicorn as there is. He is such a unique player who warrants alien allegations, as he can shoot the three-ball, create shots for himself, and protect the rim unlike any other player in the association.

It may be unlikely for the Spurs to make much noise this season. They have a ton of ground to make up in the West standings, and the teams above them are hell-bent as well on making it to the postseason. But the Spurs are the league's biggest sleeping giant ready to awaken, perhaps as soon as next season — especially when a high draft pick courtesy of the Atlanta Hawks is on the way.

Victor Wembanyama is one of a kind — and will lead the Spurs to great heights

Victor Wembanyama was arguably the most hyped-up draft prospect of all time, and it was always obvious as to why. He is such an impactful two-way force with an offensive ceiling that knows no bounds. And to top it all off, his coordination, agility, and mobility for someone listed at 7'3″ is one of a kind — with the Spurs benefitting immensely from the arrival of someone who, health permitting, will be one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

As soon as next season, expect Wembanyama and the Spurs to challenge for a top-six spot in the Western Conference. Imagine just how much better he would be when he matures when he's already this good at 21 years of age.