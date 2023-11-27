Spurs rising star Victor Wembanyama defied logic again with a monster throwndown over Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson.

The San Antonio Spurs may not be a very good team this season but they’ve still been a league pass favorite due to the play of rookie star Victor Wembanyama. Each game, fans are tuned in to see what logic-defying stunt Wembanyama will pull off next. On Sunday, his latest insane play came against Reggie Jackson and the Denver Nuggets

The Spurs were on a fast break but Jackson seemingly had Victor Wembanyama covered, only for the rookie big man to sky high and grab the lob pass from Tre Jones to throwdown a monster slam dunk. That play is just one of many Wembanyama has had this season.

Wembanyama has his name firmly near the top of the NBA’s Rookie of the Year race, although he is receiving strong competition from Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren.

In any case, Wembanyama has been impressive as a rookie albeit still adjusting to the NBA game. He’s started all 16 games for the Spurs and is playing a little over 30 minutes per game He’s averaging 19.0 points per game, 9.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.6 blocked shots with splits of 43.1 percent shooting from the field, 26.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 82.1 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Spurs, however, are 3-13 and have lost 11 straight games. As of publication, they were trailing the Nuggets, 90-71. They are at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. It’s a process though and Spurs fans are most definitely grateful that they have Wembanyama on their team.