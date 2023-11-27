Will Victor Wembanyama and Gregg Popovich's Spurs system exceed the expectations of Nuggets head coach Michael Malone?

Victor Wembanyama was always going to be a special specimen in the NBA. But, the league was put on notice when the San Antonio Spurs led by Gregg Popovich landed him in the lottery. Since then, a lot of coaches have come forward to express their hopes for the star of the future. The championship-winning head coach of the Denver Nuggets, Michael Malone, was no exception. He unveiled how lethal this coach-to-player combination would be, via Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

“You see what he is doing now. You can just envision that with the great coaching he is getting with Gregg Popovich his learning curve is going to be swift. He is only going to get better and better as he gets stronger and understands the NBA game,” was how Michael Malone expressed his admiration for the new mentee of Gregg Popovich.

The Nuggets will clash against the Spurs and it will be a battle of giants. Victor Wembanyama will face the tough challenge of having to guard Nikola Jokic. But, this is not the first circus that Pop has been to. He will make sure that the Spurs' new star gets to shine despite being underdogs. After all, he did the same with Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and David Robinson.

Adding a fifth Hall of Fame-caliber mentee is never too bad for Pop. This might be what the Nuggets head coach is envisioning for their future. Will Wemby deliver and exceed these expectations set by Malone?