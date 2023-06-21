The 2023 NBA Draft takes place on Thursday and the San Antonio Spurs are going to select Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick. Appearing on Good Morning America, Wembanyama gave his mindset for his rookie season that should have Spurs fans thrilled.

"I think the most important is to not step on the court being too humble… If you step on the court too humbled and scared, you can't do anything." Victor Wembanyama on facing NBA players in his rookie season 🗣 (via @GMA)pic.twitter.com/61kqTz4PGG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 21, 2023

It is a really wise mindset for the 19-year-old and one that Spurs fans will be pumped to hear about. He demonstrates that he possesses a philosophy that is well beyond his years.

After a tough few seasons in San Antonio, Spurs fans have to be on the edge of their seats in preparation of landing Victor Wembanyama. He projects to be a generational player and figures to propel the Spurs back into the playoff conversation and where they rightly belong.

Although Victor Wembanyama says he has this mindset and is ready to face NBA players in his rookie season, there is no doubt that players will be gunning for him. A player with as much hype as him is going to get the best shot from opponents no matter who the Spurs are playing.

Still, Spurs fans would rather have Victor Wembanyama than not. With the confidence he is bringing into the NBA, there is no doubt that his skillset will flourish and he should help turn the Spurs franchise back into a perennial contender. Tune into the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night to see the Spurs officially land Victor Wembanyama.