Although it has been prophesied for over a year, Thursday's NBA Draft will be a special moment for consensus No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. Though, the French phenom is perfectly prepared to handle it, and the colossal pressure and fame that is to follow on this next step of his basketball journey.

The future face of the San Antonio Spurs already looks the part of a generational talent in the making with his supreme athleticism and skill, but he is also saying all the right things.

“My totem is something bigger than basketball,” Wembanyama said The Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter, via Jason Gallagher. “It’s just life. It’s just accomplishing yourself inside this universe. And when I need motivation…I always remember I’m free in that universe.”

With those words of wisdom, Spurs fans can now check off maturity on their scouting report. With so many heralding Wembanyama as the best prospect since LeBron James, people are bound to scour for any potential drawbacks or warning signs. The 19-year-old is making that an increasingly difficult task. The type of hype that latches onto a player of his ilk cannot be taken lightly. Not everyone can withstand that responsibility and burden.

Living life beyond basketball might provide the 7-foot-2 athlete with the career-long clarity he needs to validate all of the bold prognostications. Displaying complete commitment to a franchise while also being able to compartmentalize top priorities should be the secret formula all young stars strive to emulate.

However, even a prodigy like Victor Wembanyama cannot be placed on a pedestal of untouchable basketball superiority. His 3-point shot (27.5 percent with the Metropolitans 92) and negative assist-turnover rate are concerns that will likely make for some NBA growing pains next season. But fortunately for San Antonio, this talent has the right mindset to weather any future hardship.