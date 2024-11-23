The San Antonio Spurs are set to go head-to-head with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night in a Western Conference affair. The game projects to be exciting, but Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is dealing with a right knee contusion. So is Wembanyama playing tonight vs. the Warriors?

The Spurs are 8-8. They will be battling a 12-3 Warriors team, so having Wembanyama on the floor would obviously help matters as San Antonio looks for the upset. Wembanyama has already emerged as one of the best players in the entire NBA despite being in only his second season in the league.

Spurs fans are surely wanting to know if Victor Wembanyama is playing tonight vs. the Warriors.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Victor Wembanyama's injury status vs. Warriors

Wembanyama is currently listed as questionable due to the aforementioned knee injury, per the NBA injury report.

The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year is averaging 22.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and a league leading 3.7 blocks per outing through 13 games played in the 2024-25 season. Wembanyama is shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Wembanyama's impact on both ends of the floor is unquestionably pivotal. The Spurs are hoping to surprise people around the NBA world and make a serious postseason run. Veteran point guard Chris Paul believes the Spurs can make some noise in the Western Conference. With Paul and Wembanyama leading the way, perhaps San Antonio will make a competitive run.

For now, the Spurs are focused on their upcoming game against the Warriors. Earning a victory at home against one of the best teams in the NBA would be a crucial momentum boost.

As for the question of if Victor Wembanyama is playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer is maybe.