San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama spent some time before a Chicago Bulls game playing chess, with the Bulls mascot. Wemby literally made some chess moves during pre-festivities, against Benny the Bull.

Wembanyama and the Bulls mascot played in between warm-ups, as did some of the other Spurs players. San Antonio's star made headlines in recent weeks, when he took some time off in between road games to play chess in New York City. One of Wemby's chess opponents in those games talked about the experience of playing with the Spurs star.

It was something the Spurs star won't soon forget.

“It was a lot of fun. I learned a lot,” Wembanyama said of that experience, per ESPN. The center is also calling for a chess charity tournament, to be played by NBA players. The proceeds would go to the winner's charity of choice.

San Antonio lost to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, 114-110. The chess game with Benny the Bull might have helped the Spurs big man, as he had a double-double.

It's uncertain at time of writing if Benny the Bull defeated Wembanyama and company at chess.

Victor Wembanyama is pushing the Spurs this season

Wembanyama has the Spurs heading in the right direction. The squad is 18-18 on the season, and getting close to matching their win total from last year.

The Spurs big man is leading the way once again. He's averaging more than 25 points a game. The big man is also grabbing 10 rebounds a game, and leads the team in that category. Wembanyama and guard Chris Paul are proving to be an intimidating tandem of players. Both of them are essentially leading the club in virtually every statistical category.

Wembanyama has been described as a good chess player, but a better basketball player. It's understandable. On Christmas Day, he poured in 42 points for the Spurs in a losing effort to the New York Knicks. He scored another 23 in the game Monday against the Bulls, while adding 14 rebounds.

The Spurs next play the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee on Wednesday night. It wouldn't be surprising to see Wembanyama playing chess at a Milwaukee coffee shop before the game.