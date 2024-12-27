Victor Wembanyama isn't putting much stock into his most recent game – a Christmas Day performance at the New York Knicks that made everyone else take note. Despite his 42 points, 18 rebounds, four blocks, and four assists, the 20-year-old phenom focused instead on what the San Antonio Spurs didn't do.

“We're not ready yet,” the 7-foot-5 center said.

“We're right there,” he continued. For me, I think it's just a switch we've got to flip because I'm sure we're going to see that it works.”

Twice in the final minutes, the Spurs held a one-point lead in the 117-114 loss to a squad that's third in the Eastern Conference by a comfortable margin.

Victor Wembanyama talks Spurs' shortcomings and goals

Sporting a .5o0 record through Christmas Day is a feat for these Spurs. Their 15th win just a year ago didn't come until mid-March. But with that improvement comes meaningful expectations. Especially for the young man who's been touted as the biggest generational talent since LeBron James.

“We're close, but we lack some attributes at times,” Wemby stated.

Reflecting on the close loss at Madison Square Garden, the top overall pick in last year's draft noted his team's play down the stretch. Mikal Bridges made things far from easy for the Silver and Black, nearly matching Wembanyama with 41 points of his own and hitting some big shots in crunch time.

“I don't think it was a game about momentum,” the Spurs leading scorer added. “I think it was a game about being dogs when the clock starts going down – under five minutes, under three minutes, we let them get some rebounds on us, we let them move us a little too much.”

Multiple times in the final minute the Spurs couldn't secure a defensive rebound that would've given them the opportunities to get closer or tie. A couple of those loose balls found spots nowhere near the tallest player on the court.

“It sure feels like you can't do anything about it,” Wembanyama said. “This is why you have to do everything you can, when you can; when you have the ball in your hands.”

Wemby stresses the need to improve

In discussing the loss to the Knicks, Wembanyama was also realistic about his team's shortcomings.

“I don't know if we could've done it differently.”

In other words, in this case, time and experience – experience being a trait most Spurs don't have – might prove as important as talent and ability. As far as Wemby and other Spurs see it, it's not an excuse. Instead, it's the hard realization of what they're lacking.

Wemby outlined as much in bringing up the team's need to play with more discipline in close games.

“We're going to get addicted to playing this way. This is how I see it because it's high effort to play like that, but it's also high reward. I'm sure we're going to find out about this soon.”

That's not to say that the reigning Rookie of the Year thinks he's got it figured it out. He's on the right track, though. At times – key word being, times – the entire team is too.