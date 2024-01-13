The Spurs rookie shut down one of the far-fetched rumors surrounding the team.

The San Antonio Spurs' point guard situation got a bit of stability in recent days after Gregg Popovich finally brought Tre Jones back into the starting lineup. Before then, the Spurs relied on Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and even Keldon Johnson to assume playmaking duties. The results haven't exactly been pretty. In fact, it has become a joke among NBA fans that those players always seem to miss an open passing lane to Victor Wembanayama, blaming them for hampering the 20-year old rookie's production.

Sochan, in particular, has been the butt of such jokes, as there have been some plays where the second-year forward out of Baylor has flat-out missed an open pass to Wembanyama for an easy two points. Nonetheless, the Spurs rookie acknowledged that both him and the team are simply going through a bit of an adjustment period while integrating a physical anomaly of his stature.

“I was told that some of my former teammates had trouble adapting playing with me or I had trouble with that team playing. It's nothing to worry about. I'm not a conventional player. I needed time to figure out how I want to play for [the Spurs] and I guess everyone needed time to figure out how to play with me. I'm a new piece on this team,” Wembanyama said on his postgame presser after the Spurs' 135-99 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, per Josh Paredes of Fansided.

These words from Victor Wembanyama run in contrast to the notion that Jeremy Sochan and the Spurs' ballhandlers do not pass to him out of selfishness. Wembanyama notes that the team is tight-knit, with everyone looking to do what's right for the team's greater good.

“Of course, I’ve heard it, but it’s never been even close to reality. There’s nobody on this team that doesn’t want to pass me the ball and there’s nobody I don’t want to pass the ball to,” Wembanyama added.

As of late, Victor Wembanyama is flourishing; the Spurs rookie is coming off a historic triple-double, and on Friday night against the Hornets, he dropped a casual 26 points and 11 rebounds in only 20 minutes of play. The rookie is rolling at the moment, quashing talks of the team's playmaking issues with his elite per-minute production.