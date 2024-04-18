The San Antonio Spurs did not expect to compete during the 2023-24 season. San Antonio ultimately finished with a 22-60 record, but 20-year-old phenom Victor Wembanyama is expected to win the Rookie of the Year award after a fantastic first season in the NBA.
The Spurs are rebuilding and failing to compete in Wembanyama's first year is not the end of the world. It would not even be surprising if the Spurs struggle in 2024-25 either. After getting to witness Wembanyama's greatness in the NBA this past season, though, one has to imagine that stars around the league will have interest in joining forces with Wembanyama.
During a recent appearance on The Ringer NBA Show, Victor Wembanyama addressed the possibility of building a superteam in San Antonio. He said that he's received messages from “prospects” about potentially teaming up.
“Yeah, I’ve received some messages, even from like prospects you know,” Wembanyama said. “But I trust to stay in my role, but yeah it’s a whole new world that I’m eager to discover. For sure one day or the other I’ll have to be involved in this I guess, even though I'm staying in my role as a player.”
Superteam in San Antonio led by Victor Wembanyama?
It will be intriguing to see how aggressive the Spurs are this offseason. They could end up with two lottery picks, which will only help their rebuilding process.
The question is whether or not the Spurs will continue to trust their current core of players, or if they will look to add other stars alongside Wembanyama as soon as this offseason.
There are going to be a number of stars available in free agency. Of course, some potential free agents have options which must be decided upon still. Regardless, the Spurs will have options in free agency, and they could always turn to a trade as well.
In fact, the Spurs were linked to a reunion with Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. Murray established himself as a star in San Antonio before ending up in Atlanta, but the fit with Trae Young has not gone according to plan. Rumors have suggested that either Young or Murray may be moved this offseason, and San Antonio would make sense as landing destinations for either guard.
The Spurs at least need to add a playmaking guard. It was an area the team struggled in this past season. Wembanyama still had a great year, but his numbers could have been even better with a true point guard playing alongside him.
Victor Wembanyama is a superstar
There have been many exciting prospects over the years who failed to meet their expectations in the NBA. Wembanyama is not one of those players.
Instead, he emerged as a star during the 2023-24 campaign. He averaged 21.4 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from beyond the arc.
His three-point percentage may not look impressive, but he continued to improve from deep as the year continued. There was a point where he was below 30 percent. He ended up finding his rhythm from deep and could take another step forward as a long-range shooter in 2024-25.
At 7'4, everyone expected strong rebounding numbers and he delivered, bringing in 10.6 rebounds per outing. He also recorded 3.9 assists per game.
Victor Wembanyama is a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year as well. The Spurs big man finished the season with 1.2 steals and a league-leading 3.6 blocks per game. And that number would have been even higher, but the fact is that many offensive players opted against driving to the basket against the Spurs given Wembanyama's presence in the paint.
Wembanyama is a superstar, and other NBA stars will want to play alongside him.