French big man Victor Wembanyama is arguably the most hyped-up international prospect in recent memory. A 7'5″ center with the ball-handling and outside shooting chops of a guard, Wembanyama dominated both sides of the ball in the French LNB Pro A league this season. As a result, the San Antonio Spurs selected him with the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft back in June.

Heading to a first-class organization like the San Antonio Spurs, fans and analysts alike now have incredibly high expectations for Wembanyama — some believe he could go down as one of the greatest players in NBA history. But Wembanyama has high expectations for himself, too.

Wembanyama recently sat down for an interview with Michelle Beadle, and he revealed the epic reason why he chose number one for his jersey number, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

Michelle Beadle: “Take us through choosing [your jersey number].”

Wembanyama: “It's a mentality… There's no other option but to be number 1. I can't accept to be behind someone in some way.”

Victor Wembanyama, 19, averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals, 3.0 blocks, 2.6 turnovers, and 2.0 personal fouls per game across 34 appearances with the LNB Pro A's Metropolitans 92 during the 2022-23 season.

Considering Victor Wembanyama's generational combination of length and skill and the fact that he was drafted to a top-tier organization in the Spurs, he's seemingly destined for superstardom in the NBA. Don't be surprised if Wembanyama establishes himself as one of the best players in the entire league in two or three years' time.