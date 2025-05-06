Two-time Executive of the Year R.C. Buford walked out. As did franchise icon Sean Elliott. Phenom Victor Wembanyama and newly minted Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle appeared as well. Hall-of-Fame players David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and Manu Ginobili walked alongside. The most prominent figures in San Antonio Spurs history gathered. It was Gregg Popovich's first intended public appearance in six months. And it represented his retirement from the bench.

The winningest coach in NBA history attended the press conference for newly named head coach Mitch Johnson, the man who stepped in after Popovich suffered a mid-stroke five games into this past season.

“It's quite a day for many of us,” Pop said during his first publicly verbal comments since early November.

⬇️ Gregg Popovich among the biggest #Spurs figures in their history here at the press conference to introduce Mitch Johnson as head coach.

The previously longest tenured coach in NBA history expressed gratitude toward many during the nearly seven minutes during which he stood at a podium.

“Thank you for the years of your support,” Popovich said. “We won't let you down. We won't win every game, but we'll try to and we'll do it with class, whether it's a win or a loss.”

Following his message to fans, Popovich then offered plenty of praise for his successor.

“That's one of the reasons why Mitch Johnson will be taking over,” Popovich said. “Because we have total faith in him to continue what's been started a long time ago.”

When it was Johnson's turn to take center stage, he didn't shy away from honoring his mentor.

Mitch Johnson and Spurs officials praise Gregg Popovich

“Where do I begin?”

That's how Mitch Johnson started his remarks. They were intended for Pop.

“You've taught me so many things. Led by example in so many ways. The players are always first. Attention to detail. Maniacal competitiveness. Play harder and smarter for more of the 48 [minutes] than your opponent,” Johnson said as he ran down the lessons ingrained by the 76-year-old legend.

The press conference officially started with remarks by the organization's majority owner, Peter John Holt.

“Most importantly, we're grateful for Pop's kindness, service mindset, and profound impact on so many. Another thing that is a very clear contributor to our culture is the belief of being rooted in our proud legacy, but not beholden to it,” Holt said. “Today represents an exciting next chapter in our journey and our culture.”

The Holt family has owned the franchise for 32 years. This past season also coincided with Johnson's sixth in San Antonio. He'd spent the previous three under the Popovich umbrella with their minor league club in Austin.

“The best thing you've ever taught me and you've shown me more than you've talked about it: you understand the moment and how important every single moment is,” Johnson said as he looked in Pop's direction.

“No moment is like any other, and the discipline that you have to be grounded and present and give yourself to every moment is what I will never forget, and in this moment, I just would like to say thank you.”

It's as if Johnson was speaking for a city and a fan base as well. It was, indeed, quite a day for many.