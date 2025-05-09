As legendary San Antonio Spurs former head coach Gregg Popovich continues to rehabilitate from a mild stroke that ended his career, he does so with two of the franchise's legends, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, by his side.

The press conference intended to introduce Mitch Johnson as the Spurs' head man was as much about Popovich as it was about Johnson. In his first intended public appearance since November, the winningest coach in NBA history not only attended but spoke as well while flanked by Duncan and Ginobili.

But the presence of the consensus greatest power forward ever as well as the man who may be the most popular player in the annals of the proud franchise wasn't merely symbolic. It did symbolize a big aspect of what the organization has become known for, it just wasn't purely figurative.

“Timmy and Manu…have been here for all of my workouts here at ‘The Rock',” Popovich said as he went through thank yous to begin his first remarks in six months at the team's headquarters.

Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan still have close ties to Spurs

A Hall-of-Famer, Ginobili still works for the organization for which he played his entire 15-year NBA career. A “Special Advisor to Basketball Operations,” the former Sixth Man of the Year routinely attends Spurs practices and games. Though his title may seem a bit vague, it's one of the franchise's attempts at continuing a culture that's become an envy around sports.

Duncan joined Popovich's bench as an assistant for the 2019-20 season. Three summers after Duncan retired from a 19-year career in San Antonio, ‘The Big Fundamental' did his former coach a solid. As he would with Ginobili a couple of years later, Pop was looking for some continuity. Who better, he figured, than a Top 15, maybe Top 10, player all time to help bridge a gap.

Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili aid Gregg Popovich differently now

Pop’s new title ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Nj4lwhlnQG — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Popovich revealed that both Duncan and Ginobili have attended the workouts necessary as he works his way back to his healthiest possible state.

“They say it's because they love me and they want to be there in case I fall or they're going to catch me and that sort of thing. I call it payback,” Pop quipped.

While a no-nonsense, no-excuses approach has helped define Popovich's coaching style, by his own admission he'd mellowed since taking the head-coaching reins in 1996. That resulted in some tongue lashings when Popovich and the famed “Big 3” were forming a championship core.

Duncan was drafted in '97, and although he led the team to its first title in '99, it wasn't until Tony Parker arrived in 2001, then Ginobili in 2002 that the Spurs dynasty came to be. Together, they spearheaded the franchise to three championships in five seasons. They were also vital to the organization's fifth championship in 2014.

“They give the rehab people new ideas of things to do to me,” Popovich continued about Duncan and Ginobili's presence during his current exercises. “So you're not fooling anybody, especially you, Timmy.”

Symbolic of their bond, perhaps this is fitting as well. As Popovich once helped Duncan and Ginobili find their way, the Spurs icons are now returning the favor to their coach.