The San Antonio Spurs aren’t back just yet. However, the groundwork is undeniably being laid. After years in the NBA’s rebuilding cellar, the Spurs flashed something real in 2024-25. We saw the development of Victor Wembanyama into a legitimate star and the midseason acquisition of De’Aaron Fox. Additionally, the rookie emergence of Stephon Castle gives this proud franchise a renewed sense of purpose. Now, with more tools than most, it’s time for San Antonio to take the next step. The 2025 offseason isn’t about flashy rebuilds anymore. It’s about adding proven, winning contributors who can support Wemby and company in meaningful games.

Progress Amid Uncertainty

The Spurs closed the 2024-25 season with a 34-48 record. They missed the playoffs once again but delivered their most wins in a single season since 2019. More importantly, the franchise saw the early blueprint of its future. Wembanyama was on track for one of the most dominant two-way sophomore seasons in recent memory before a shoulder blood clot diagnosis ended his campaign in February. At the time, he led the league in blocks and was a near-lock for DPOY, All-Defense, and All-NBA honors.

The trade deadline saw San Antonio go all-in on acceleration. They sent out four first-round picks to acquire De’Aaron Fox from Sacramento. Yes, Fox and Wembanyama only shared the floor for five games and 120 minutes. That said, there’s hope that with health and time, this duo could become one of the NBA’s most feared one-two punches. Stephon Castle, meanwhile, led all rookies in total points and logged multiple high-assist performances.

Still, uncertainty clouds the path ahead. Wembanyama’s health status remains murky. And while the Spurs have a strong young core, they need to plug very specific holes—chief among them, rim protection and veteran leadership.

Here we will discuss the two players whom the San Antonio Spurs must target to sign as they enter the 2025 NBA offseason.

Insurance for Wemby, Fuel for the Second Unit

The Spurs were eight points per 100 possessions worse when Wembanyama wasn’t on the floor. That’s not surprising. Wemby’s rim protection, gravity, and length warp the game. However, it is a stat that highlights a glaring need. San Antonio must add a capable secondary big who can anchor lineups when Wembanyama sits.

This is where Naz Reid enters the frame. The 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year has blossomed into one of the NBA’s most dynamic bench bigs. With averages of 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in 2024-25, Reid not only brings energy and scoring. He also carries legitimate spacing. He hit 37.9 percent of his threes on healthy volume. At 25 years old, Reid fits the Spurs’ timeline. Crucially, he’s also got the versatility to play alongside Wemby in two-big lineups. He can even anchor bench units when the French phenom rests.

The Spurs have a $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception available. This means they could offer Reid a multi-year deal worth more than his current player option. That might be enough to lure him out of Minnesota and into a larger role in San Antonio. A rotation featuring Fox, Castle, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Wemby, and Reid would offer San Antonio incredible lineup flexibility and a real two-way identity.

Defense, Experience, and Grit

Yes, San Antonio’s young perimeter trio of Castle, Vassell, and Sochan all offer size and defensive promise. Still, the team lacks a veteran guard with elite defensive instincts and championship experience. That’s what makes Alex Caruso such an ideal target.

Caruso, 30, will be an unrestricted free agent after finishing the year with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He is a two-time All-Defensive Team selection. Recall that Caruso was dealt to OKC from Chicago earlier this season. Sure, his scoring numbers are modest. However, his impact is undeniable. He’s one of the best guard defenders in the league and a career 38 percent three-point shooter. That is exactly the kind of low-usage, high-IQ role player every contender covets.

For San Antonio, Caruso serves two purposes. First, he stabilizes second units and could even start in three-guard lineups. Second, he brings playoff pedigree. That's something this roster desperately needs. He’s been through the grind with LeBron James in Los Angeles and was often the Bulls’ best clutch defender. Even if his timeline doesn’t fully align with the Spurs’ youth movement, a 2- or 3-year deal makes perfect sense. By the time Caruso’s contract expires, Wemby, Castle, and Fox will be deep into their prime years. They could be potentially ready for a deep postseason run.

Smart Spending, Not Splashy Moves

Though the Spurs are over the salary cap, they still have critical tools. In particular, they have the $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level and the $5.1 million biannual exception. Those are enough to land one solid rotation piece, maybe two, if the front office plays the market wisely. The team also holds multiple picks in the upcoming draft. These include another lottery selection and Atlanta’s first-rounder.

San Antonio must continue accelerating without rushing. That means no overpriced stars and no overcommitting to fit-now pieces. Of course, Reid and Caruso aren’t just veterans. They’re zculture fits, positional solutions, and postseason-minded additions that can round out this ascending squad.

Clarity in the Chaos

The 2025 offseason is a turning point for the Spurs. With Fox and Wembanyama still virtually strangers on the court, the team can’t afford to waste another season waiting for cohesion. San Antonio doesn’t need to swing for the fences—but they do need to hit smart, timely doubles.

Naz Reid can offer frontcourt support and floor-spacing insurance for Wembanyama. Alex Caruso brings championship DNA and much-needed perimeter grit. Together, they’d elevate the Spurs from promising rebuild to serious playoff threat.

And with a little health, a little patience, and a couple of smart moves? The next great Spurs chapter might just be around the corner.